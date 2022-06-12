Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stuttgart midfielder Karazor arrested on Spain's Ibiza
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stuttgart midfielder Karazor arrested on Spain's Ibiza

Stuttgart midfielder Karazor arrested on Spain's Ibiza

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 8, 2022 VfB Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor reacts REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

12 Jun 2022 12:56AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 12:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : VfB Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor has been arrested while on holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

The club did not say why the 25-year-old, who joined Stuttgart in 2019 and played in 24 league games last season, had been arrested or if he had been charged with specific offences.

"Atakan Karazor was arrested while on holiday in Ibiza," the club said in a statement.

"He denies any illegal action. VfB are in constant contact with his lawyers. As this is an ongoing case the club will not be commenting further on the matter at this time."

Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing in 15th place in the Bundesliga.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us