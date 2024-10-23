Stuttgart's Toure strikes late to earn 1-0 win at Juventus

TURIN, Italy : VfB Stuttgart claimed an impressive 1-0 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to El Bilal Toure's stoppage-time strike as the hosts suffered their first loss this season.

The German side, without a win in the competition so far, had been more aggressive and got their reward in the 92nd minute when substitute Toure finally beat Juve's back-up goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who was by far the Italians' best player.

Stuttgart had wasted a golden chance to take the lead four minutes from time when Perin saved Enzo Millot's penalty after a VAR check for a Danilo foul on Anthony Rouault, with the Brazilian defender picking up a second yellow card.

The visitors also saw Deniz Undav's effort disallowed early in the second half for handball by the Germany striker but ultimately managed to end a four-match winless run in all competitions. Juve stay on six points and Stuttgart have four.