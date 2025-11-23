Logo
Stuttgart's Undav scores hat-trick to earn last gasp 3-3 draw at Dortmund
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 22, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav in action with Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 22, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav scores their second goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 22, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav scores their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 22, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring their third goal, completing his hat-trick REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 22, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi with teammates at the end of the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
23 Nov 2025 12:45AM
DORTMUND, Germany :Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick that included a last-gasp equaliser as VfB Stuttgart earned a 3-3 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Undav slotted in from just inside the box for a second-half stoppage-time equaliser after Dortmund thought they had won it when substitute Karim Adeyemi put them in the lead in the 89th.

Dortmund, who host Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, carved out a two-goal cushion in the first half after struggling at times against the visitors.

Emre Can converted a 34th-minute penalty before Maximilian Beier beat Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel from close range seven minutes later to double their lead.

But Stuttgart quickly worked their way back into the game with Germany forward Undav cutting the deficit two minutes after the restart.

Dortmund had Serhou Guirassy's effort ruled offside a little later and then hit the crossbar before Undav fired in from close range following a corner to level.

There was late drama for both sides with Dortmund going back in front with substitute Adeyemi's goal a minute from time before Undav spoiled the party for the home fans with his third goal of the afternoon.

Dortmund are in third place on 22 points, one behind second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich are top on 31.

Source: Reuters
