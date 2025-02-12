Suaalii to debut for Waratahs at fullback in Super Rugby opener

SYDNEY : Joseph Suaalii will make his Super Rugby Pacific debut at fullback on Friday after being named in the New South Waratahs side for their season-opening clash against the Otago Highlanders at Sydney Football Stadium.

The high-profile recruit from rugby league received rave reviews when he made his debut in the centres for the Wallabies last November but new Waratahs coach Dan McKellar has decided to put the 21-year-old in the number 15 shirt.

A knee issue had ruled him out of a pre-season match against the ACT Brumbies but Suaalii said last week he was confident of being fit to face the Highlanders, who beat the Waratahs in their home opener last year.

The Waratahs, Super Rugby champions in 2014, finished last season with a 2-12 record and the wooden spoon but hopes are high that a Wallabies-packed squad can improve considerably on that.

The decision to put Suaalii at fullback means Max Jorgensen, another of the 11 Wallabies in the starting line-up, will play on the left wing.

Right winger Andrew Kellaway, prop Taniela Tupou, flanker Rob Leota and backline replacement Darby Lancaster are all test players who moved to Sydney after the collapse of the Melbourne Rebels at the end of last season.

"I spoke to the players about the fact we've got seven debutants, a head coach on debut, as well as a number of assistant coaches and staff," McKellar said in a news release.

"It's an exciting time for the NSW Waratahs, as we embark on a new journey for the organisation. Hopefully the weather's kind, we get a good turnout and put in a performance our supporters, families and friends can be proud of."