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Suaalii to play fifth game of Super Rugby season
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Suaalii to play fifth game of Super Rugby season

Suaalii to play fifth game of Super Rugby season
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in action with Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Suaalii to play fifth game of Super Rugby season
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Australia - Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa - August 16, 2025 Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
27 May 2026 02:56PM
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SYDNEY, May 27 : High-profile recruit Joseph Suaalii will play his fifth Super Rugby Pacific game of the season on Saturday when the New South Wales Waratahs face the Western Force in Perth.

The 22-year-old centre, who moved across from rugby league in a multi-million dollar deal in late 2024, has missed nine matches for the Waratahs this year because of hamstring problems.

"Joseph is a rugby player and when he's fit to play rugby, he plays. It's good to have him back," Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said.

"I think he's been disappointed that he hasn't been able to string games together during his time at the club so far.

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"Hopefully, off the back of a really good couple of weeks' of training, he gets out there on Saturday night and just enjoys being back in the Waratahs jersey."

Suaalii played only seven of 14 matches for the team last year because of a fractured jaw.

The Waratahs have failed to make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row so Saturday's match will be their last of the season.

Rugby Australia will be hoping Suaalii gets through the game unscathed and is available to add to his 18 caps in the Nations Championship tests against Ireland, France and Italy in July.

Source: Reuters
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