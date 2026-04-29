Suaalii returns from injury to face Lomax in Super Rugby

SYDNEY, April 29 : Wallabies centre Joseph Suaalii will make his long-awaited return to Super Rugby Pacific on Friday after being named to start for the New South Wales Waratahs against the Western Force.

Suaalii's time in the 15-man game since his multi-million dollar departure from rugby league has been blighted by injury disruptions, the latest a hamstring issue suffered in the warm-up before the third match of the Waratahs' season.

"Joseph has had a good stint in rehab, he's in superb condition so the strength and conditioning and the physio staff have done a great job," Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said in the team announcement.

"They've made sure that he returns ready to perform and not just ready to play."

The Waratahs have won only two of seven matches since Suaalii's injury and sit eighth in the 11-team standings ahead of the all-Australian clash with resurgent Force at Sydney Football Stadium.

Lining up against him will be his fellow rugby league convert Zac Lomax, who was named on the right wing for the Force when their team was announced on Wednesday.

"It's great for the game," said McKellar. "Zac's an exceptional footballer, he’s had a very good career in the NRL and it's great that he's now playing rugby union.

"I think his skillset suits the game and to get a match-up between him and Joseph, how often they actually come face to face is probably rare."

Suaalii and Lomax made their New South Wales debuts together in Game One of the 2024 edition of rugby league's State of Origin series. Suaalii was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous tackle, while Lomax scored a try in a losing effort.