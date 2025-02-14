Suaalii a winner in Super Rugby debut as Waratahs edge Highlanders in thriller

SYDNEY : Joseph Suaalii ended up a winner in his Super Rugby Pacific debut as hooker Siosifa Amone's last-second try gave the New South Wales Waratahs a 37-36 victory over the Otago Highlanders in their season-opener on Friday.

Only the third player to represent Australia before playing provincial rugby, the athletic Suaalii got rave reviews for his test debut last November in the wake of his big-money move from rugby league.

The 21-year-old struggled to make as much of an impression at the Sydney Football Stadium as a disjointed Waratahs team made a meal of overcoming a streetwise Highlanders outfit to snap a six-match losing streak going back to last April.

The Waratahs tried to get fullback Suaalii involved as much as possible but the Highlanders dealt confidently with a barrage of high balls and took their chances with alacrity.

Scores from winger Caleb Tangitaou and powerhouse centre Timoci Tavatavanawai gave them the early advantage and although the Waratahs hit back with tries from forwards Rob Leota and Dave Porecki, the Highlanders continued to find openings.

Veveni Lasaqa crossed to put the visitors 22-20 ahead in the 57th minute but the lead was to change five more times in the remaining 23 minutes.

Suaalii finally got a chance to show his class with a thrilling run in the 62nd minute that was stopped just short of the line and allowed winger Max Jorgensen to dart over for a try off recycled ball.

Tangitaou caught the Waratahs napping from a quick lineout to score his second and replacement hooker Amone went over for the first of his two tries to continue the tit-for-tat scoring.

Prop Sefo Kautai put the Highlanders 36-30 ahead eight minutes from time and it was not until the last couple of seconds that Amone forced his way over the line under the posts, leaving Jack Bowen with a simple conversion to secure the win.

"It was pretty scrappy (but) we're really pleased with the win," said Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon, who led the team to a 2-12 record and the wooden spoon last year.

"We tried to go aerial because Joey's such a threat in the air and I guess we were a bit unlucky with a few of the bounces. We'll have to look at that."

Earlier, another of 2024's underperformers, the Canterbury Crusaders, got the new campaign underway with a 33-25 win over the Wellington Hurricanes in Christchurch on the back of a hat-trick from debutant replacement scrumhalf Kyle Preston.

The Hurricanes, who topped the regular-season standings last year, got off to a flying start on the back of two tries from hooker Jacob Devery before Preston and flanker Cullen Grace got the 14-times champions back on level terms.

A Harry Godfrey penalty and a try from winger Kini Naholo put the Hurricanes 22-14 up at the break but the Crusaders stormed back with Preston's second and third sandwiching a score that gave winger Sevu Reece just reward for a fine performance.

The reigning champion Auckland Blues face off against the Waikato Chiefs in a rematch of last year's final in the second of three games on Saturday.