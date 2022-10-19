Suarez gave Nacional 'leap in quality' to win title: Club president

MEXICO CITY: Luis Suarez's return to Nacional gave his boyhood team an "enormous leap in quality" that helped the Uruguayan side win the Clausura title, the club's president Jose Fuentes said.

Suarez, who played for top European teams Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, returned to his home country in July and joined Nacional on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old, who won the Primera Division with Nacional in 2005–06 before moving to Europe, has been a key player since his return, scoring five goals in 12 matches as Nacional won the title with a game to spare.

"Luis Suarez was the icing on the cake, the touch of quality in this squad. Having a top player is a luxury for Nacional and Uruguayan soccer," Fuentes told El Pais Uruguay.

"Suarez's performances did not go unnoticed and he gave the squad this enormous leap in quality, for him and for what he represents for the others."

Fuentes convinced the striker nicknamed 'Pistolero' to return to Uruguay from Spain.

"The ones who achieve the triumph and go down in history are the players, we try to give them all the means and put everything Nacional has at their disposal to achieve it," Fuentes added.

"In that sense we are satisfied with what we have done, but the real protagonists are the players."

Nacional will play the Apertura champions Liverpool of Uruguay for the Primera Division title.