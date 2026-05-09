Suarez open to Uruguay return for World Cup

May 9 : Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has left the door open for an international return, saying he would reverse his retirement if he is needed for this year’s World Cup, potentially returning to the national side after over a 19‑month absence.

The 39‑year‑old retired from international football in September 2024 as Uruguay’s all‑time leading scorer with 69 goals in 143 appearances.

Suarez’s farewell was marked by controversy after he criticised coach Marcelo Bielsa’s management style, saying it had divided the dressing room, though the former Barcelona forward said he has apologised for those remarks.

"I would never say no to the national team if they need me, especially with a World Cup coming up," Suarez told reporters as quoted by EFE news agency.

“At the time, I stepped aside to make way for the younger generation. I said something I shouldn’t have said. I have already apologised to those I needed to apologise to.”

Now at Major Soccer League (MLS) side Inter Miami, Suarez said he still feels the drive to compete, despite his age.

"You realise you still have a little bit of life left in you," Suarez said.

"You get the urge to keep competing. You can see it on the pitch when you still get angry about the losses and the bad passes, and you still enjoy it when you score goals."

Suarez has represented Uruguay at four World Cups and was part of their 2011 Copa America‑winning side.

The 2026 World Cup, co‑hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, will begin on June 11.