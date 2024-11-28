Suarez signs on for another season at Inter Miami

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami that will keep the 37-year-old with the team next season, the Major League Soccer club said on Wednesday.

Suarez, who played for Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, joined Miami in December last year for the 2024 season, linking up with former Barca teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Miami topped the MLS regular season standings, winning the Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in 34 games and Suarez netted 20 goals in 27 matches before they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

"Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated," President of Football Operations Raul Sanllehi said.

Suarez, who has said Miami will be his last club, made his 143rd and final appearance for Uruguay in September and is their all-time leading scorer with 69 goals.