Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again

Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his second round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his second round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his second round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Toby Melville
06 Jul 2023 04:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Jannik Sinner coasted into Wimbledon's third round with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 victory over Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday, as the eighth seed claimed a second Argentine scalp in as many matches.

The 21-year-old, who knocked out Schwartzman's compatriot Francisco Cerundolo earlier this week, was sharp from the outset as he fended off three break points and punished his opponent with vicious forehand winners before breaking late to capture the opening set.

Sinner cruised from there on, using both serve and forehand to devastating effect as he controlled rallies from the baseline and frustrated Schwartzman, winning five straight games as errors crept into the Argentine's game.

Not even a lengthy halt in play to close Court One's roof could impede the Italian's momentum, as he traded breaks early with Schwartzman in the third before seizing the advantage and wrapping up the contest with his 15th ace of the match.

Sinner will next face either Australian Aleksandar Vukic or Frenchman Quentin Halys, but he will have to wait until Thursday to learn the name of his third-round opponent after the pair's match was postponed due to rain.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.