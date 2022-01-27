Logo
Substitute keeper Abo Gabal the shootout hero as Egypt advance
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Ivory Coast v Egypt - Douala Stadium, Douala, Cameroon - January 26, 2022 Ivory Coast players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

27 Jan 2022 02:59AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 02:59AM)
Egypt booked a quarter-final place at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 5-4 shootout victory over Ivory Coast after a goalless draw on Wednesday as substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal saved a casual penalty from Ivorian defender Eric Bailly.

Abo Gabal pushed the penalty onto the crossbar from Bailly’s weak attempt as seven-time winners Egypt set up a quarter-final with north African rivals Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Sunday.

It was a lively match at the Japoma Stadium in Douala in which both sides created enough chances to win the game, but also at times lacked quality in the attacking third at either end in another largely quiet outing for Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah.

Egypt are seeking their first continental title since 2010 having surprisingly fallen at the last-16 stage on home soil in 2019.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

