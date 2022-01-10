Logo
Substitute Kehrer salvages draw for PSG at Lyon
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 9, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Houssem Aouar in action with Paris St Germain's Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 9, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 9, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Castello Lukeba REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
10 Jan 2022 06:09AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 06:13AM)
Thilo Kehrer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Paris St Germain at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as coach Mauricio Pochettino's second-half substitutions paid dividends to extend their Ligue 1 lead to 11 points.

Kehrer came on in the 69th minute and struck eight minutes later from fellow substitute Edouard Michut's pass to put PSG on 47 points from 20 games.

The result left Lyon, who had opened the scoring early through Lucas Paqueta, in 11th place on 25 points.

Earlier, Nice reclaimed second spot when they beat Stade Brestois 3-0 away despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Source: Reuters

