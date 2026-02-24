Substitute Sesko seals win for Man Utd at Everton

LIVERPOOL, Feb 23 : Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to score a vital goal for the second game in a row as he fired the winner in a 1-0 Premier League win at Everton on Monday.

Sesko sealed an uninspiring clash in the 71st minute as he swept in a first-time shot from Bryan Mbeumo.

Victory sent Michael Carrick's United clear in fourth place in the table, three points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Sesko's goal was a rare moment of quality in a scrappy match in which United almost took the lead in the opening minutes when James Tarkowski cleared an Amad Diallo effort off the line.

United keeper Senne Lammens had a relatively quiet night but was called into action late on to deny teenager Harrison Armstrong before keeping out Michael Keane's long-range effort.