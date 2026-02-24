Logo
Substitute Sesko seals win for Man Utd at Everton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 23, 2026 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 23, 2026 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 23, 2026 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 23, 2026 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
24 Feb 2026 06:30AM
LIVERPOOL, Feb 23 : Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to score a vital goal for the second game in a row as he fired the winner in a 1-0 Premier League win at Everton on Monday.

Sesko sealed an uninspiring clash in the 71st minute as he swept in a first-time shot from Bryan Mbeumo.

Victory sent Michael Carrick's United clear in fourth place in the table, three points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Sesko's goal was a rare moment of quality in a scrappy match in which United almost took the lead in the opening minutes when James Tarkowski cleared an Amad Diallo effort off the line.

United keeper Senne Lammens had a relatively quiet night but was called into action late on to deny teenager Harrison Armstrong before keeping out Michael Keane's long-range effort.

Source: Reuters
