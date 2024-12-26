Logo
Sport

Suffering continues for Man City with a 1-1 league draw with Everton
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2024 Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and Ilkay Gundogan in action with Everton's Nathan Patterson and Armando Broja REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2024 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Haaland in action with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2024 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action with Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Everton's Seamus Coleman REUTERS/Phil Noble
26 Dec 2024 10:35PM
MANCHESTER, England : Bernardo Silva scored an early goal but struggling Manchester City could only muster a single point in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton to kick off a full slate of Boxing Day games on Thursday.

City's slump has seen them win just once in their last 13 matches across all competitions and they provisionally sit sixth in the table with 28 points, 11 below leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand. Everton are 15th, five points above the drop zone.

Silva scored in the 14th minute when Jeremy Doku played a ball in behind the Toffees' defence and Silva slid in to fire into the far corner from a tight angle. But Iliman Ndiaye drew Everton level in the 36th when he took a touch to settle the ball, then unleashed a shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

City fans thought they had victory locked up when Erling Haaland stepped up to the penalty spot in the second half after Seamus Coleman's tackle on Savinho, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dived correctly to safe the shot. Haaland headed home the rebound, but it was chalked off for offside.

Source: Reuters

