Sunderland break into top four with 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth

SUNDERLAND, England, Nov 29 : Sunderland's Stadium of Light remained an unblemished stronghold as they clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, staying unbeaten at home in the Premier League and rising to fourth in the table.

Bournemouth went two goals up within 15 minutes, with Amine Adli firing home after Evanilson's shot came off the post and Tyler Adams catching Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs off guard with a long-range strike from the centre circle.

Enzo Le Fee's penalty got Sunderland back in the match on the half-hour mark and the hosts equalised in the first minute of the second period as Granit Xhaka's perfect through ball set up Bertrand Traore's left-foot finish.

Brian Brobbey's header from Le Fee's corner put Sunderland ahead in the 69th minute, sending them a point above fifth-placed Aston Villa, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.