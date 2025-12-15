Logo
Sunderland earn 1-0 win over Newcastle thanks to Woltemade own goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Newcastle United - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - December 14, 2025
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Newcastle United - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - December 14, 2025 Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade scores Sunderland's first with an own goal past Newcastle United's Aaron Ramsdale Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Newcastle United - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - December 14, 2025 Sunderland's Granit Xhaka in action with Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Newcastle United - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - December 14, 2025 Sunderland's Robin Roefs in action with Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw and Nick Woltemade Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Newcastle United - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - December 14, 2025
15 Dec 2025 12:15AM
SUNDERLAND, England, Dec 14 : Sunderland edged Newcastle United 1-0 thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Nick Woltemade as the North-East rivals met in the Premier League on Sunday for the first time in nearly a decade.

The fixture is one of English football's fiercest clashes and fans who marked their calendars after Sunderland's promotion were treated to an entertaining encounter where Woltemade scored just the second Premier League own goal in the Wear-Tyne derby.

After a goalless opening half, in which Newcastle's Dan Burn came off with a chest injury and was taken to hospital, Woltemade gave Sunderland the lead a minute into the second half when his attempted headed clearance flew into his own net.

Newcastle struggled in attack and barely caused any trouble in the Sunderland box as the hosts took the points to remain unbeaten at home and move up to seventh, level on 26 points with sixth-placed Liverpool, while Newcastle are 12th on 22.

Source: Reuters
