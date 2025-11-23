Sunderland floored by Jimenez's late strike for Fulham

LONDON :Promoted Sunderland suffered only their third Premier League defeat of the season as Raul Jimenez's late goal gave Fulham a 1-0 win in the driving rain at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Surprise packages Sunderland looked set to grind out a point but Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 84th minute as he slid in to convert a superb low cross by substitute Samuel Chukwueze.

It was hard on a resolute Sunderland but a fair reward for Fulham's persistence as they carved out the better chances.

Sunderland dropped to sixth with 19 points while Fulham, who had lost five of their previous six league games, moved up to 14th with 14 points.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Fulham's poor form - their only win in two months coming against bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers - had sparked speculation about the future of manager Marco Silva.

But they were impressive on Saturday, the only thing missing being a finishing touch as Sunderland hung on.

Jimenez's sharp finish was Fulham's 18th goal attempt of the game while Sunderland managed only four.

"It was really important for us to win today at home to show our face. It was important to get the three points. If we keep trying, we will get results," Mexican Jimenez said.

"That feeling of scoring is always good for me. To help the team to get these type of wins is important."

Fulham's Harry Wilson was a livewire throughout, shooting agonisingly wide after a storming counter-attack in the first half and going close again after the break.

Chukwueze came on for Fulham's record signing Kevin in the 64th minute and immediately gave the London club late spark. His cross was perfect for Jimenez who timed his run perfectly to notch his second league game of the season.

"We created so many chances today. It was almost one of those where you wonder if it will ever go on," Fulham's Alex Iwobi said. "Credit to the lads we kept on believing and thank God one of them went in."

Sunderland came closest to scoring just after the break when Enzo le Fee fired narrowly wide but they could have few real complaints at going home without any reward.