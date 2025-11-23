Logo
Sunderland floored by Jinenez's late strike for Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Sunderland - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - November 22, 2025 Fulham's Raul Jimenez heads at goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Sunderland - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - November 22, 2025 Fulham's Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Sunderland - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - November 22, 2025 Fulham's Raul Jimenez scores their first goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Sunderland - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - November 22, 2025 Fulham's Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with Ryan Sessegnon
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Sunderland - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - November 22, 2025 Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon reacts
23 Nov 2025 01:02AM
LONDON :Promoted Sunderland suffered only their third Premier League defeat of the season as Raul Jimenez's late goal gave Fulham a 1-0 win in the driving rain at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Surprise packages Sunderland looked set to grind out a point but Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 84th minute as he slid in to convert a superb low cross by substitute Samuel Chukwueze.

It was hard on Sunderland but a fair reward for Fulham's persistence as they carved out the better chances.

Sunderland dropped to sixth with 19 points while Fulham eased up to 14th with 14 points after a second league win in their last seven matches.

Source: Reuters
