Sunderland halt Arsenal's winning run with last-gasp 2-2 draw

SUNDERLAND, England :Premier League leaders Arsenal's long winning run came to an end in a breathless 2-2 draw at Sunderland with substitute Brian Brobbey securing a deserved point for the battling hosts with a stoppage-time leveller on Saturday.

It looked as though Leandro Trossard's 74th-minute thunderbolt had claimed an 11th successive win in all competitions for Arsenal, who trailed at halftime, but Brobbey struck in the 94th minute at an electric Stadium of Light.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard had put the high-flying hosts in front after 36 minutes, the first time Arsenal's defence had been breached in nine matches.

But Mikel Arteta's team found another level in the second half to take charge with captain Bukayo Saka firing home an equaliser in the 54th before Belgian forward Trossard cut in to smash an unstoppable shot that gave Robin Roefs no chance.

Sunderland were not finished though and Brobbey showed great athleticism to volley past David Raya from close range.

Arsenal now have 26 points, with London rivals Chelsea in second spot on 20 after they beat bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in the late game, although third-placed Manchester City can close the gap to four if they down champions Liverpool at home on Sunday.

Promoted Sunderland are fourth with 19 points after a dream start to the season for Regis Le Bris's side.

"The game was almost there," Arteta said, "but you know this is the Premier League and the manner that they play, they're going to hang in there when it's just one goal difference.

"I'm upset and frustrated because it's an action that we can defend better, but as well you have to give credit to the opposition to do what they've done."

SUNDERLAND'S BATTLING QUALITIES

No one typified Sunderland's battling qualities more than former Arsenal academy player Ballard.

He scored the opener, provided the headed assist for Brobbey's late leveller and then made a sensational goal-saving block from Mikel Merino at the other end in a frantic climax.

"You saw again the fight in the team. "The boys worked so hard throughout the whole week. We fight right to the end," said Ballard, whose winning goal sent Sunderland to last season's Championship playoff final.

"The number of late goals we've scored – it's brilliant."

While Arsenal will point to the way they controlled the second half after a poor opening period, it was hard to deny that Sunderland deserved to become the first team to take league points off Arteta's team since Manchester City in September.

They were matched physically by Sunderland in the first half and Ballard showed great strength to hold off Declan Rice before driving a shot past Raya to send the home fans wild.

Arsenal dominated following the break though and soon after Saka had dragged a shot wide, the England winger was played in by Mikel Merino to score after Rice had turned over possession.

Trossard's goal was worthy of winning any game, but it was not to be for Arsenal as their hopes of opening up a provisional nine-point lead were scuppered by Brobbey's late intervention.

"Obviously, the feeling is disappointment and frustration because we wanted the three points, and we have to navigate through a really tough game," Arteta said.