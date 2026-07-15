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Sunderland sign Belgium defender Meunier on free transfer
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Sunderland sign Belgium defender Meunier on free transfer

Sunderland sign Belgium defender Meunier on free transfer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse, Renton, Washington, U.S. - June 11, 2026 Belgium's Thomas Meunier during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig/File Photo

15 Jul 2026 06:33PM
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July 15 : Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has joined Sunderland on a two-year contract following his departure from French side Lille, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

• The 34-year-old arrives on a free transfer after making 35 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season.

• "When I got the call from Sunderland asking me to be part of the project, of course it's the Premier League - it's even bigger than European football," Meunier said.

• Meunier, who spent four years each at Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, has won 83 caps for Belgium and represented his country at the 2026 World Cup.

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• Meanwhile, midfielder Harry Winks has joined Serie A side Cagliari after Leicester City's relegation to League One.

• The 30-year-old made 34 Championship appearances last season and 109 appearances in all competitions since his arrival at the club in 2023.

Source: Reuters
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