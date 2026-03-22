Logo
Logo

Sport

Sunderland stun Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sunderland stun Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby

Sunderland stun Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Sunderland - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 22, 2026 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Sunderland stun Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Sunderland - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 22, 2026 Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Sunderland stun Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Sunderland - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 22, 2026 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Sunderland stun Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Sunderland - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 22, 2026 Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw scores a goal before it was disallowed due to offside REUTERS/Scott Heppell
22 Mar 2026 10:13PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2026 10:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England, March 22 : Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey scored a 90th-minute winner against Newcastle United to secure a 2-1 win in a hotly-contested Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday that lifts them above their bitter rivals in the Premier League standings. 

The visitors bounced back from a flat first-half performance to take the game to their rivals in the second, and they were rewarded when Brobbey scored late to snatch the three points. 

Sunderland got off to a dreadful start as defender Luke O’Nien fluffed his attempt at a long ball from inside his own penalty area, and Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade snapped up the loose ball and passed it to Anthony Gordon, who tucked it into the far corner in the 10th minute. 

Sunderland raised their game in the second half and they levelled through Chemsdine Talbi 12 minutes after the break, the winger blasting home from close range after Newcastle failed to clear a corner, prompting a spread of panic through the black-and-white ranks. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

As the tension mounted, Newcastle had a goal chalked off in the 75th minute when Malick Thiaw had the ball in the net for Newcastle, but Jacob Murphy was found to have impeded Sunderland goalkeeper Melker Ellborg while standing in an offside position.

Goalscorer Gordon then missed a great chance to put his side back in front in the 80th minute, blazing his shot high over the bar, and he did the same when presented with a similar opportunity five minutes later.

That set the scene for Brobbey's heroics as he made the most of his late opportunity, hooking home the winner at the second attempt to move his side up to 11th in the standings on 43 points, one point and one place ahead of Newcastle.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement