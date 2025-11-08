Sunderland will need masterclass against Arsenal, says le Bris

SUNDERLAND :Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris says his side will need to produce a masterclass if they are to halt Premier League leaders Arsenal's momentum on Saturday.

Promoted Sunderland have been the surprise package of the season so far with 18 points to show from their opening 10 games of their first top-flight season since 2016-17.

But the visit of an Arsenal side seeking to open a nine-point gap at the top will be their toughest test yet after a relatively kind set of opening fixtures.

"We have to play our best football and if we are afraid or a bit reserved against this kind of team, we'll be punished," the Frenchman told a news conference on Friday.

"If we're too emotional, we'll be punished. So we have to do a masterclass, we have no choice. It's a good test after 10 games in the Premier League, this game arrives in the perfect time to test us and challenge us."

One of the standout performers for Sunderland so far has been former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Le Bris said he has tapped the Swiss player's brains about his former club.

"He's useful in different ways. His knowledge about Arsenal is important for us," Le Bris said. "We spoke together with the coaching staff all week. I think the main point is belief.

"The way he can transmit confidence to the squad, tell the players we can win something against this squad, even if they are really strong. This part is also really important."

Sunderland have enjoyed the best start from a promoted team since Hull City in 2008-09.

Le Bris confirmed they will be without defender Omar Alderete for the Arsenal clash because of concussion protocols.