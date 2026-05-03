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Sunderland's Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair in 1-1 draw at Wolves
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Sunderland's Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair in 1-1 draw at Wolves

Sunderland's Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair in 1-1 draw at Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 2, 2026 Sunderland's Daniel Ballard reacts after being shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Sunderland's Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair in 1-1 draw at Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 2, 2026 Sunderland's Daniel Ballard reacts after being shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
03 May 2026 12:13AM (Updated: 03 May 2026 01:24AM)
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May 2 : Daniel Ballard became the second defender to be sent off for pulling the hair of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare in the Premier League this season, as Sunderland squandered the lead in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Everton's Michael Keane received a straight red for the same offence in January, and was given an automatic three-match suspension under the league's rules, which class hair-pulling as violent conduct.

Ballard pulled a handful of Arokodare's hair as they moved backwards to receive a high ball, until the Nigerian went down, grabbing his head. Referee Paul Tierney sent off Ballard after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris said the red card had a major impact on the game as the draw left his team three points short of the top seven sides who will qualify for European competitions.

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"The duel with Ballard and Arokodare was fair, without bad intention. It wasn't a violent conduct, but the rule is the rule," Le Bris said in a video posted on X by Sunderland.

"I think it's important to have a conversation soon about this topic because it changed, massively, the scenario."

Sunderland, who had taken the lead through Nordi Mukiele's early strike, were reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute. Bottom side Wolves, who are already relegated, ended a three-match goalless run in the 54th minute through Hugo Bueno, securing their first point since March.

Source: Reuters
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