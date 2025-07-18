Sundhage predicts Swiss upset of Spain in Women's Euro fairytale

ZURICH :Switzerland face perhaps the toughest challenge yet as they take on world champions Spain in the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros on Friday, but coach Pia Sundhage predicted a win for her side saying that anything is possible.

Sundhage's side have already become the first Swiss team to get out of the group stage at the tournament, and though the Spaniards represent a formidable opponent, the wily Swedish coach highlighted that big upsets have happened before.

"I would say this is the biggest ever. And the reason I'm saying that is because we're going to play against the world champions. And also, on home soil, a quarter-final, so I think this is the moment," Sundhage told reporters on Thursday.

"We try to share stories, that's what life is all about," she said, revealing that the team had watched videos of the men's side causing a similar upset by beating Spain at the 2010 World Cup.

"There are some stories you would like to happen again, so sharing stories brings us together, but they also bring a lot of energy as well, and just the mindset that it is possible."

Faced with the might of the reigning world and Nations League champions, Sundhage was supremely confident ahead of the showdown in Bern on Friday evening.

"I promise you this - we're going to do it. It will be difficult, but I promise you," the 65-year-old said. "Not only one by one, we're going to do it together.

"And if that togetherness works we have a chance. The most important thing is that we do our very best, we can't do more, we do our very best in the quarter-final in Bern. I think that is something special."

The winner of the game will face either France or Germany in the semi-final.