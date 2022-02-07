Super Rugby huge opportunity for Fijians, says Drua captain Nagusa

Fijian Drua's captain Nemani Nagusa is backing his team's involvement in Super Rugby Pacific to have a major impact on the development of the sport in his homeland as the countdown towards their opening game against the NSW Waratahs ticks down.

Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika will join five teams each from Australia and New Zealand in an expanded Super Rugby competition for the coming season, with Nagusa set to lead his side out against the Waratahs in Parramatta on Feb. 18.

"It means a lot to us in Fiji, especially for the Fijian spectators," he said.

"Young Fijians who are playing in the local competitions, they can come and now have a team to work hard and try to get into to play against the world's best in a competition that we look up to and watched as a young kid growing up back at home.

"It means a lot and it's a huge opportunity. I'm really proud to be made captain and to be here as a Fijian.

"(The) first game against the Waratahs will force us to focus on the big plan the coaches have in place, it's a big chance to express ourselves and show Fijian players."

Fiji has a strong record in the Sevens format of the sport, winning gold at the last two Olympic Games, but has been forced to watch Super Rugby from the sidelines since its creation 26 years ago despite regular lobbying for their inclusion.

Coach Mick Byrne has had to build a new squad since it was announced late last year that the Fijians would join the competition, and the veteran Australian has been impressed by the resilience shown by his players.

"They fly in every day at training and they've displayed their willingness to dig in," he said. "It's been a battle for them.

"We've trained probably harder than they've ever done in their lives, so they're being asked to do a lot and they just get up and keep coming."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Robert Birsel)