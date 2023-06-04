Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final ties

SYDNEY : Following is the Super Rugby Paciific quarter-final draw after the final round of the regular season concluded on Saturday (prefix indicates seeding):
Friday, June 9
Eden Park, Auckland (kickoff 7.35 pm local, 0735 GMT)
3-Auckland Blues v 6-New South Wales Waratahs
Saturday, June 10
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (kickoff 4.35 pm local, 0435 GMT)
1-Waikato Chiefs v 8-Queensland Reds
Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch (kickoff 7.05 pm local, 0705 GMT)
2-Canterbury Crusaders v 7-Fijian Drua
Canberra Stadium, Canberra (kickoff 7.35 pm local, 0935 GMT)
4-ACT Brumbies v 5-Wellington Hurricanes
The semi-finals will take place on June 16, 17 with the final on June 24.