Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Super Rugby Pacific reschedules four postponed matches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Super Rugby Pacific reschedules four postponed matches

24 Mar 2022 11:36AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 11:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Super Rugby Pacific organisers on Thursday announced new dates for four matches involving New Zealand sides that were postponed due to COVID-19.

The match between the Hurricanes and Chiefs has been rescheduled for April 3, while the Highlanders will face Moana Pasifika on April 8. The Hurricanes' game against Moana Pasifika will take place on April 12 and the Crusaders will face the Blues on April 15.

Two other matches have been rejigged to accommodate the rescheduled fixtures.

Crowds will be back for Super Rugby Pacific matches in New Zealand when COVID-19 rules are eased this weekend.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us