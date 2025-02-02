Logo
Sport

Super Salah at the double as Liverpool go nine clear
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 1, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 1, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 1, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 1, 2025 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in action with AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 1, 2025 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action with AFC Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
02 Feb 2025 01:22AM
LONDON : Liverpool opened up a nine-point lead in the Premier League title race as Mohamed Salah continued his sensational season with both goals in a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arne Slot's side rode their luck at times against a side unbeaten in 11 league games but Salah once again proved the difference as he took his league tally to 21 this season.

Salah rifled home a penalty after half an hour and then curled home an exquisite second in the 75th minute.

Bournemouth, who remain seventh, hit the woodwork twice - through Antoine Semenyo when it was 0-0 and then Marcus Tavernier shortly before Salah wrapped up the points.

Liverpool have 56 points from 23 games, with second-placed Arsenal and Nottingham Forest on 47. Arsenal host Manchester City, who are fourth with 41, on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

