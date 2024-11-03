Logo
Sport

Super Salah sends Liverpool top with victory over Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 2, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 2, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 2, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
03 Nov 2024 01:12AM
LIVERPOOL, England : A sensational trademark strike from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, a win that moved Arne Slot's team two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Brighton started brightly on an Anfield ground where they have a good recent record, taking a deserved lead in the 14th minute after Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu rifled a stunning effort into the far corner.

Liverpool struggled to create any openings of note in the first half but came flying out the traps after the break, dragging themselves level in the 69th minute through Cody Gakpo, before Salah completed the turnaround three minutes later.

With their two main title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, both losing, Liverpool overtook the champions to climb to the summit, six clear of Nottingham Forest in third and seven ahead of Arsenal.

Source: Reuters

