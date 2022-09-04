Logo
Super sub Anthony scores as Bournemouth seal comeback win over Forest
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - September 3, 2022 AFC Bournemouth's Chris Mepham in action with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - September 3, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Cheikhou Kouyate scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - September 3, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi shoots at goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
04 Sep 2022 12:40AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:40AM)
NOTTINGHAM, England : Jaidon Anthony came off the bench to hand Bournemouth a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest as they bounced back from two goals down in a thrilling clash of the promoted sides in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson gave Forest a 2-0 lead at half time but Bournemouth produced a terrific performance in the second half, rallying through goals from Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke and Anthony.

With the score 2-2, Anthony scored the winning goal in the 87th minute as he coolly side-footed a finish past Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson following a pass from Solanke.

Earlier, Senegal midfielder Kouyate put Forest in the lead in the 33rd minute as he rose highest in the box to power home a header from Morgan Gibbs-White's corner kick.

Forest doubled their lead before the break when forward Johnson scored an ice-cool penalty, following a lengthy VAR review after a handball incident by Bournemouth skipper Lloyd Kelly.

Bournemouth responded quickly in the second half, with central midfielder Billing finding the target in the 51st minute with a stunning strike from around 30 yards out.

Forest wasted a chance to add a third goal and it proved costly as striker Solanke made it 2-2 for Bournemouth in the 63rd minute, pulling off a superb acrobatic effort which flew into the net via a slight deflection off Scott McKenna.

Source: Reuters

