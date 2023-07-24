Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina

Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Italy v Argentina - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 24, 2023 Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their first goal with Barbara Bonansea REUTERS/David Rowland
Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Italy v Argentina - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 24, 2023 Argentina's Estefania Banini in action with Italy's Cristiana Girelli REUTERS/David Rowland
Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Italy v Argentina - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 24, 2023 Italy's Giada Greggi in action with Argentina's Romina Nunez REUTERS/David Rowland
Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Italy v Argentina - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 24, 2023 Italy's Elena Linari celebrates after the match REUTERS/David Rowland
Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Italy v Argentina - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 24, 2023 Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/David Rowland
24 Jul 2023 04:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUCKLAND : Substitute Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina in their Women's World Cup opener at Eden Park on Monday, denying the South Americans a first win at the global soccer showpiece.

Veteran striker Girelli, 33, replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and needed only four minutes to make an impact, beating goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a fine header to seal a hard-fought victory.

Italy's Ariana Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals ruled offside in a competitive first half after Argentina nearly made a sensational start to the game, when Mariana Larroquette's bicycle kick went narrowly wide in the second minute.

Goalkeeper Francesca Durante pushed away Argentine midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo's attempt from a free kick in stoppage time, ensuring Italy earned three points to join Sweden on top of Group G.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.