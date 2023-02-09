Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds

Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 8, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Leeds United's Junior Firpo REUTERS/Peter Powell
Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 8, 2023 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho scores their second goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 8, 2023 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho scores their second goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 8, 2023 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling REUTERS/Peter Powell
Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 8, 2023 Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri in action with Leeds United's Junior Firpo REUTERS/Peter Powell
09 Feb 2023 06:15AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England :Substitute Jadon Sancho's first goal since September earned Manchester United a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday as the hosts came back from two goals down to salvage a point.

Leeds flew out of the traps and stunned Old Trafford into silence after 55 seconds when Wilfried Gnonto arrowed the visitors in front from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side wasted a host of chances to level in the first half, before Leeds looked to have stormed into a match-winning position early in the second period as Raphael Varane put through his own net to double the visitors' advantage.

However, in-form Marcus Rashford headed the hosts back into the match in the 62nd minute and Sancho stepped off the bench to rescue his side a point eight minutes later, squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Old Trafford sensed another rousing comeback would be completed with a late winner, but their side ran out of steam, failing to win at home for the first time in 14 matches in all competitions.

United stayed third in the standings, three points ahead of Newcastle United in fourth, having played one game more.

Managerless Leeds climbed one place to 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone.

WINLESS STREAK

United had beaten their Roses rivals Leeds by a scoreline of 11-3 in their previous two clashes at Old Trafford, and the visitors were on a seven-game Premier League winless streak which led to manager Jesse Marsch being sacked this week.

Their form made it all the more surprising when Leeds raced into an early lead, Gnonto netting the second-earliest goal scored by an away player at Old Trafford in the Premier League, after Edin Dzeko's strike in 2014 for Manchester City.

After De Gea denied Leeds a second with a smart stop at his near post, United twice went close to levelling as debutant Marcel Sabitzer volleyed over before Garnacho drilled just wide.

The chances kept coming for the home side, with Garnacho rounding Meslier before seeing an effort blocked and Sabitzer denied by a brilliant save.

The hosts' profligacy looked to have proved costly as Leeds appeared to be on course to secure a first win in 18 trips to Old Trafford after Varane was powerless to prevent Crysencio Summerville's cross rolling into his own net.

Rashford, however, had another ideas, steering a header home to become the first Manchester United player to score in six consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney in 2012.

Brenden Aaronson hit the post from a Leeds free kick, a let- off Manchester United capitalised on as Sancho, back in the squad after a lengthy absence due to physical and mental wellbeing issues, grabbed the equaliser with a calm finish.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.