Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Superb Almiron strike sees improving Newcastle beat Everton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Superb Almiron strike sees improving Newcastle beat Everton

Superb Almiron strike sees improving Newcastle beat Everton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 19, 2022 Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko in action with Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

20 Oct 2022 04:44AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 05:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England: Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron scored a superb first- half goal to secure a 1-0 win over toothless Everton in their Premier League fixture at St James' Park on Wednesday (Oct 19).

Paraguay international Almiron curled a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner just past the half-hour mark as the sixth-placed home side claimed a fourth win of the campaign and moved to 18 points from 11 games.

It was a third defeat in succession for Everton, who had striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the starting lineup for the first time this season but lacked the quality on the ball to trouble the hosts.

"It is a massive win for us," Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier told Amazon Prime. "We've had a good spell recently and we want to keep pushing up the league and competing at the top of the table.

"We didn't perform to our best today but we ground out the result.

"Ever since the gaffer (Eddie Howe) has come here, and myself, it has been a positive place to be. We are performing well.

"The last two games not really, but we are still getting the results we want. Long may that continue."

Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy fired above the crossbar with an early effort from the edge of the box before Calvert-Lewin headed over from a corner from Everton’s only real chance.

Bruno Guimaraes twice shot wide of the post in the minutes after the opener as Newcastle might have gone into halftime with more than a one-goal lead before they ceded the majority of possession in the second period but never looked like conceding.

Newcastle travel to Tottenham Hotspur for their next fixture on Sunday after an increasingly desperate Everton, who are slipping down the table, host Crystal Palace the day before. The Toffees are now 15th with 10 points from 11 games.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.