Superb France beat England to claim long-awaited Six Nations Grand Slam
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 19, 2022 France's Antoine Dupont celebrates scoring their third try with teammates REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 19, 2022 England's Maro Itoje in action with France's Gabin Villiere REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 19, 2022 France's Francois Cros celebrates scoring their second try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 19, 2022 France players celebrate after the match as England players look dejected REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 19, 2022 France's Antoine Dupont celebrates scoring their third try with teammates REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
20 Mar 2022 06:01AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2022 06:04AM)
(Changes one ahead to four in third para)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS : France claimed their first Grand Slam and championship title in the Six Nations since 2010 as they beat England 25-13 on Saturday after passing a test of nerves in a contest they largely dominated at a packed Stade de France.

Fabien Galthie's side showed their brilliance in an exhilarating opening half, although some poor passing and handling kept England in the game until the hour.

Les Bleus prevailed through tries by Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and Antoine Dupont with the rest of the points coming from Melvyn Jaminet's boot to finish the championship on 25 points, four ahead of Ireland a year before France host the World Cup.

England answered with a try by Freddie Steward and kicks from Marcus Smith, but were too limited to be a credible threat as they ended up third on 10 points and three defeats.

(This story has been refiled to change one ahead to four in third paragraph)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

