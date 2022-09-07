Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Superb Grimaldo lifts Benfica to victory over Maccabi Haifa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Superb Grimaldo lifts Benfica to victory over Maccabi Haifa

Superb Grimaldo lifts Benfica to victory over Maccabi Haifa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - September 6, 2022 Benfica's Petar Musa in action with Maccabi Haifa's Dylan Batubinsika REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Superb Grimaldo lifts Benfica to victory over Maccabi Haifa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - September 6, 2022 Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
Superb Grimaldo lifts Benfica to victory over Maccabi Haifa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - September 6, 2022 Maccabi Haifa's Frantzdy Pierrot in action with Benfica's Enzo Fernandez REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
07 Sep 2022 05:25AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 05:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LISBON : Alejandro Grimaldo scored a stunning long-range goal as Benfica eased to a 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa in their opening Champions League Group H fixture at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

After a first half with few chances at either end, Benfica led on 50 minutes as Rafa Silva guided left back Grimaldo’s cross from the left wing into the Haifa net, before the latter doubled the advantage shortly afterwards.

He picked up the ball 35 metres from goal and as the defenders stood off him, unleashed a wicked shot with pace, power and late dip that left Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen with little chance.

Benfica, who have won each of the 10 games they have played in all competitions this season, travel to Juventus for their second group match on Sept. 14, while Haifa will host Paris St Germain on the same evening.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.