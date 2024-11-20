Logo
Superb Martinez strike gives Argentina 1-0 home win over Peru
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Peru - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 19, 2024 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Peru - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 19, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Peru's Alex Valera REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Peru - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 19, 2024 Argentina's Julian Alvarez in action REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Peru - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 19, 2024 Argentina's Enzo Fernandez in action with Peru's Jesus Castillo REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Peru - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 19, 2024 Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul in action with Peru's Sergio Pena REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
20 Nov 2024 10:21AM
BUENOS AIRES : Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez scored in the second half to secure a 1-0 home win against Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Martinez scored 10 minutes after the break, capitalising on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner.

The Inter Milan striker's 32nd international goal moved him level with Diego Maradona in fifth spot in the country's all-time scoring charts.

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay who play later in the day at Brazil. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Reuters

