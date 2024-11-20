Superb Martinez strike gives Argentina 1-0 home win over Peru

BUENOS AIRES : Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez scored in the second half to secure a 1-0 home win against Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Martinez scored 10 minutes after the break, capitalising on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner.

The Inter Milan striker's 32nd international goal moved him level with Diego Maradona in fifth spot in the country's all-time scoring charts.

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay who play later in the day at Brazil. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.