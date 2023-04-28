Superb Newcastle thump woeful Everton 4-1 in Goodison romp

LIVERPOOL, England: Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United tightened their grip on a Champions League qualification place with a thumping 4-1 Premier League victory at second-bottom Everton on Thursday (Apr 27), deepening the relegation crisis at the Goodison Park club.

Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were also on the scoresheet as Newcastle had too much quality for an Everton side who were last relegated in 1951 but are now facing that very real prospect. Dwight McNeil scored a late consolation for the home side.

Newcastle are in third place with 62 points from 32 games and well on course for a first Champions League place since 2002.

Everton are second-bottom, two points from the safety zone and facing a crunch visit to fellow strugglers Leicester City on Monday.

Everton had been whipped into a frenzied start by a raucous crowd on Merseyside, but the Premier League’s lowest scorers could not make that pressure pay and in the end were picked off by moments of decisive attacking play from the visitors.

Wilson scored from six-yards after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry Joelinton’s shot, before the latter headed in a second.

Wilson completed his brace shortly after that, before McNeil netted direct from a corner to give Everton a glimmer of hope, but a brilliant run and cross from Alexander Isak put a goal on a plate for Murphy to net a fourth for the visitors.