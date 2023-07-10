Logo
Superb Sabalenka glides past Alexandrova into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her fourth round match against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her fourth round match against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her fourth round match against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her fourth round match against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka shakes hands with Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova after winning their fourth round match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
10 Jul 2023 11:42PM
LONDON : Second seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her march towards a second Grand Slam title this year with a comfortable 6-4 6-0 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday to power into the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The normally aggressive Australian Open champion, who could potentially replace Iga Swiatek at the top of the world rankings by lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish, bagged the first set with a late break playing some delightfully delicate shots at the net.

The 28-year-old Alexandrova had eased past her Belarusian opponent in their previous two meetings but a repeat was never on the cards under bright sunshine on Court One as Sabalenka pounced early in the second set for a 4-0 lead.

Serving with power and precision, the 2021 semi-finalist tightened her grip on the match with a solid hold and closed out the contest when fast-fading 21st seed Alexandrova sent a shot long at the baseline.

Sabalenka, 25, who has dropped only one set in the tournament so far, will face American 25th seed Madison Keys in the last eight.

Source: Reuters

