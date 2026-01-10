TANGIER, Morocco, ‌Jan 9 : Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal as Senegal booked a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time in the last four tournaments, beating ‌10-man Mali 1-0 in the ‌last eight on Friday.

Ndiaye netted after 27 minutes, taking advantage of a goalkeeping howler to put Senegal ahead in a tense derby against their west African neighbours.

Mali ‍were reduced to 10 men for the second half after captain Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second caution on the ​stroke of halftime. ‌He was booked first for a clumsy challenge in the 25th minute ​and was dismissed after a needless foul on ⁠Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mali ‌were down to 10 men from ​the 26th minute of their previous clash against Tunisia and still managed ‍to squeeze through on penalties but there was ⁠no recovery this time around against a ​polished Senegalese outfit.

(Writing ‌by Mark Gleeson in Tangiers; ‍Editing ​by Toby Davis)