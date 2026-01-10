Logo
Logo

Sport

Superior Senegal advance to Cup of Nations semi-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Superior Senegal advance to Cup of Nations semi-finals

Superior Senegal advance to Cup of Nations semi-finals
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Quarter Final - Mali v Senegal - Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier, Morocco - January 9, 2026 Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Superior Senegal advance to Cup of Nations semi-finals
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Quarter Final - Mali v Senegal - Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier, Morocco - January 9, 2026 Mali's Yves Bissouma is shown a red card by referee Abongile Tom REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Superior Senegal advance to Cup of Nations semi-finals
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Quarter Final - Mali v Senegal - Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier, Morocco - January 9, 2026 Senegal fans with flags in the stands REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Superior Senegal advance to Cup of Nations semi-finals
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Quarter Final - Mali v Senegal - Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier, Morocco - January 9, 2026 Mali's Lassine Sinayoko in action with Senegal's Krepin Diatta REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
10 Jan 2026 02:12AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2026 02:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TANGIER, Morocco, ‌Jan 9 : Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal as Senegal booked a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time in the last four tournaments, beating ‌10-man Mali 1-0 in the ‌last eight on Friday.

Ndiaye netted after 27 minutes, taking advantage of a goalkeeping howler to put Senegal ahead in a tense derby against their west African neighbours.

Mali ‍were reduced to 10 men for the second half after captain Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second caution on the ​stroke of halftime. ‌He was booked first for a clumsy challenge in the 25th minute ​and was dismissed after a needless foul on ⁠Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mali ‌were down to 10 men from ​the 26th minute of their previous clash against Tunisia and still managed ‍to squeeze through on penalties but there was ⁠no recovery this time around against a ​polished Senegalese outfit.

(Writing ‌by Mark Gleeson in Tangiers; ‍Editing ​by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement