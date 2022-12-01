Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game with Palestinian flag

Logo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 30, 2022 A pitch invader holding a flag runs onto the pitch during the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 30, 2022 A pitch invader holding a flag runs onto the pitch during the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 30, 2022 A pitch invader runs onto the pitch and is detained by security REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 30, 2022 A pitch invader runs onto the pitch and is detained by security REUTERS/Carl Recine
01 Dec 2022 12:39AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 02:01AM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar: A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt and holding a Palestinian flag ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.

The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials to the chants of "Palestine, Palestine!".

Several supporters were carrying the green, white, black and red Palestinian flag inside the compound of the stadium and they were raised during the game.

Fans also unfurled a Free Palestine flag during the game.

Source: Reuters

