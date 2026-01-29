Supreme Sabalenka and Rybakina set up Australian Open final showdown

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 : Aryna Sabalenka swept to her fourth successive Australian Open final with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Thursday in a semi-final overshadowed by geopolitical tension and will play familiar rival Elena Rybakina next.

Rybakina set up a blockbuster rematch of the 2023 final at Melbourne Park by overcoming American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(7), as the Russian-born Kazakh ramped up her own hunt for a second major title following her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.

Top-seeded Belarusian Sabalenka will seek her third title at the tournament in four years and fifth Grand Slam trophy overall after another dominant display at what is now firmly her favourite hunting ground.

"I just can't believe that. It's an incredible achievement but the job is not done yet," world number one Sabalenka said.

"I'm super happy with the win. She's such a tough opponent and has been playing incredible tennis the whole week."

The defining moment for Sabalenka proved to be a hindrance call from the chair umpire mid-rally in the first set for a late non‑standard grunt, a decision that stood following a video review and left the player fuming.

"It was the wrong call, but whatever," Sabalenka said.

"She really - how do I say in a nice way - pissed me off, and it helped me and benefited my game.

"I was more aggressive. I was not happy with the call."

SVITOLINA HOPED TO BRING UKRAINE 'LIGHT'

Since Russia's invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in 2022, for which Belarus has been a staging ground, players from Russia and Belarus have been banned from representing their nations at the Grand Slams and tour events.

Svitolina has been vocal about the strain of playing the countries' players, and said that she hoped to bring her country "light" at the Australian Open amid a tough winter.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, however, crushed those hopes in a furious display of raw power.

She became the third woman in the professional era to reach the Australian Open decider four times in a row following Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1971-76) and Martina Hingis (1997-2002), who each played six finals in a row.

"Gutted not to make it through tonight," Svitolina told reporters. "Of course it's very difficult when you're playing a world number one on fire."

SVITOLINA COMPREHENSIVELY BEATEN

While 31-year-old Svitolina was comprehensively defeated, she fought hard from the first ball to the last. The 12th seed started with tenacity, hitting a forehand winner down the line on the first point returning serve.

Sabalenka wobbled, giving up two break points with a loose backhand, but blasted her way out of danger.

There was tension at 2-1 when Svitolina was awarded a point mid-rally, with Sabalenka penalised for hindrance.

Incensed, she demanded a video review but the point stood. She channelled her frustration into breaking Svitolina, and then held for a 4-1 lead.

Pinning Svitolina well behind the baseline, Sabalenka grabbed three set points and converted the third, roaring "Let's go!" after a sizzling cross-court backhand winner.

After 41 minutes of earth-shaking power, Sabalenka's weapons finally misfired.

She dropped the opening service game of the second set with a clutch of errors, raising cheers from a crowd yearning for a contest.

But Sabalenka steadied herself, breaking Svitolina twice in succession. Svitolina never dropped her head and earned a break point when trailing 4-2 to put the match back on serve.

Sabalenka was not to be denied, though. After thrashing a forehand winner down the line to save the break point, she proved unstoppable.

Grabbing two match points with a huge serve, Sabalenka closed it out in style, swooping forward with a forehand cross-court winner to book her chance of claiming a third trophy at Melbourne Park.

RYBAKINA'S TRADEMARK HEAVY HITTING

Fifth seed Rybakina later made a blazing start on Rod Laver Arena as the 26-year-old dictated terms with her trademark heavy hitting to pile the pressure on American Pegula, who looked out of sorts under the lights.

Sixth-seeded Pegula settled her nerves and stayed in touch at 4-2 down after saving break points, but Rybakina dialled up the intensity again and took the opening set with a cross-court winner to put one foot in the final.

Having finished her 2025 campaign by toppling Sabalenka in the season-ending WTA Finals to lift the trophy, Rybakina looked in a hurry to book her 15th clash with the Belarusian as she broke Pegula for a 2-1 lead in the second set.

The clean forehand winner that put Rybakina ahead drew a frustrated response from Pegula, who composed herself to break back and later saved three match points to draw level at 5-5.

Rybakina responded immediately, assisted by the net cord, but a determined Pegula did not give in and forced a tiebreak where she squandered two set points before finally fading away.

"It was an epic second set. Jessica played so well, fought to the end and I'm happy to be in the final," Rybakina said.

"It was really, really stressful. I had an epic tiebreak here (in 2024) ... a little flashback came to me. I'm happy it turned my way and looking forward to playing on Saturday."