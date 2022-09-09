Surfing-Australia's Gilmore claims record eighth world title, Toledo wins first

:Australia's Stephanie Gilmore surfed her way through the field to claim a record-breaking eighth world title, overcoming Hawaii's five-times world champion Carissa Moore in the final in Southern California on Thursday.

Brazil's Filipe Toledo beat countryman Italo Ferreira in the men's final to claim his first world title, confirming his reputation as the best small wave surfer on the planet and extending the dominance of the "Brazilian Storm".

The 27-year-old Toledo, originally from Ubatuba near Sao Paulo, now lives close to the Finals venue of Lower Trestles, Southern California's premier cobblestone pointbreak.

Its long, sloping walls, seldom much above head-height, were ideally suited to Toledo's arsenal of searing carves and high-speed aerial punts.

"It's just the relief. All the hard work you know, nine years, sacrificing a lot, my family - you know how hard it is to leave your kid behind," Toledo said after embracing his family on the beach.

The live-wire Ferreira had to battle through a series of head-to-head matches for a chance at the best-of-three title decider, consistently taking to the air and stomping high-risk spins to beat Japan's Olympic silver medallist Kanoa Igarashi and Australians Ethan Ewing and Jack Robinson.

Toledo and Ferreira are leading figures in a tight-knit pack known as the "Brazilian Storm", who have between them won all but two of the men's world titles since 2014, as well as taking the first men's Olympic gold medal through Ferreira.

RECORD TITLE

Gilmore, 34, also had to battle through the field to reach the title decider, overcoming Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica, Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and France's Johanne Defay.

The stylish Gilmore, who honed her surfing on the pointbreaks of Australia's Gold Coast, made the most of the deteriorating conditions, consistently racking up big scores on her forehand.

"I was thinking out there, whatever happens, happens," Gilmore said. "I'm really proud that I was able to make it past Brisa, Tatiana, Johanne - all of the most incredible female surfers in the world - and then to make it all the way in the final against Carissa, who in my mind, she's the real world champ this year."

Moore, the top seed after the 10-stop world tour, progressed directly to the final but the 2021 world champion and surfing's first Olympic gold medallist struggled to find the waves to unleash her powerful turns.

The one-day Finals format was introduced last year.

World champions were previously decided on points accumulated throughout the year, meaning the title was often decided before the final event.

The win confirmed Gilmore as the most successful women's professional surfer ever, breaking her tie with countrywoman Layne Beachley who won seven world titles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.