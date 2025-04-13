Surfing-Veteran Smith claims first win in eight years in El Salvador

South African veteran Jordy Smith took his first world championship tour victory in eight years at the Surf City El Salvador Pro on Saturday, while Hawaiian powerhouse Gabriela Bryan carved her way to the win in long, overhead waves.

The 37-year-old Smith, who joined the tour in 2008, excelled as the waves improved for the final two days of competition and comfortably beat compatriot Matthew McGillivray in an all South African final. He dedicated the win to his wife and to his father, who shapes his surfboards.

"I've always wanted to ride his board in a final and to win on it, and that dream has come true. I love you Dad," Smith said after being carried up the rocks at the venue of Punta Roca.

Smith got off to a strong start in the final with a 7.33 out of 10 for his first wave and backed it up a 6.93 late in the contest for a two wave total of 14.26 out of 20.

McGillivray, who took down the two previous event champions en route to the final, couldn't find the waves he needed in the somewhat inconsistent conditions and ended with a heat score of 9.33.

Bryan, a standout throughout the event with her powerful carves, looked in trouble in the final against Australia's Isabella Nichols.

Trailing midway through the heat after a series of uncharacteristic falls, Bryan realised she had buckled her board and called for a replacement.

The next wave was her best of the final, a 7.83 out of 10 for a series of heavy turns that gave her the lead that she never relinquished.

"I made some really big mistakes but I was like, just give me one wave and I promise I won't mess it up," she said after the win. "I had a little mishap with my board, but my backup was just as good so I had confidence in it. I just can't believe it, so stoked."

The win lifts Bryan to number two in the world rankings, with Smith jumping to number five.

With four events of the 11-stop tour now complete, the surfers head to Australia for three events before the number of competitors is cut by a third. The top five surfers at the end of the regular season will then compete in a one day, winner takes all finals day in Fiji.