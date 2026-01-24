Survivor Sinner battles cramp, heat to reach fourth round

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 : Jannik Sinner suffered cramp in extreme heat and lost his first set since October but the Australian Open defending champion battled through to the fourth round with a gutsy 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over American Eliot Spizzirri on Saturday.

In extraordinary scenes at Rod Laver Arena, the Italian limped over to his players' box in desperation midway through the match and was told by coach Darren Cahill to walk through the rest of the third set, if necessary, to get to a break.

With his serve broken a point later and trailing 3-1, Sinner was reprieved as the tournament's extreme heat policy was invoked to allow time for the stadium's roof to close.

It proved pivotal, as when play resumed, Sinner broke Spizzirri twice to take the set and again in the seventh game of the final stanza on the way to one of the most dramatic victories of his young career.

Sinner will meet fellow Italian Luciano Darderi for a place in the quarter-finals as he continues his bid for a third consecutive title at Melbourne Park.