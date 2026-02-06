Suryavanshi's record 175 against England guides India to Under-19 World Cup glory

Feb 6 : Indian 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed a ferocious batting masterclass in the Under-19 World Cup final against England on Friday, smashing a record-breaking 175 off just 80 balls as India claimed their sixth title with a 100-run victory.

The teenage sensation's explosive knock at Harare Sports Club, featuring an eye-watering 15 fours and 15 sixes, propelled India to 411-9 in 50 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

Suryavanshi's innings shattered the previous record for the highest individual score in the tournament final, surpassing compatriot Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 111 against Australia in 2012.

"We were just thinking that, like we did well in the tournament, we should focus on our process and everyone should try to play to their strengths," Suryavanshi said after picking up awards for both the player of the match and the tournament.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I had faith in my skills. I knew that I would contribute to the team in a good game or a bad game. Today it happened on the ground."

Despite Caleb Falconer's fighting knock of 115 in the middle order after opener Ben Dawkins set up England's run-chase with a quick-fire 66, they were all out for 311 as India registered the biggest victory margin in an Under-19 World Cup final.

SURYAVANSHI CENTURY IN 55 DELIVERIES

Suryavanshi brought up his fifty in just 32 balls before reaching his century in 55 deliveries, ultimately posting the highest score by an Indian in Under-19 World Cups, surpassing Raj Bawa's unbeaten 162 against Uganda in 2022.

After a 142-run partnership with skipper Ayush Mhatre (53), Suryavanshi fell in the 26th over when he was caught behind going for a slog sweep and as he walked back to the pavilion, England's players approached him to shake his hand.

"We have no words for his innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he's shown in this match what he can do," Mhatre said.

His six-hitting spree also broke new ground as he cleared the rope 30 times in the tournament to eclipse South Africa's Dewald Brevis, who struck 22 in the 2022 edition.

The Indian opener burst onto the scene last year when he became the youngest player to score a century in men's Twenty20 cricket in an Indian Premier League match when he scored 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

The prodigious talent had already shown his appetite for big scores against England, scoring his maiden ton for the Under-19 side in July with 143 off 78 balls in Worcester.

"It's always going to be tough when a player like that gets going," England captain Thomas Rew said.

"He's showed us before what he can do and we were scratching our heads a little bit. Today Vaibhav came off and fair play to him."