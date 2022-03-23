Suspect arrested over murder in Paris of Argentina rugby star

PARIS : Frenchman Loik Le Priol has been arrested in Hungary in connection with the murder in Paris last weekend of former Argentine rugby international Federico Aramburu, a source at the Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that Loik Le Priol was arrested last night in Hungary," said the source, following French media reports of Le Priol's arrest.

The Paris prosecutor's office did not provide details of any legal representation for Le Priol and Reuters was unable to contact any legal representatives for Le Priol.

Hungarian police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aramburu died last weekend after being shot in the French capital's upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain area after he had been involved in an altercation in a bar.

He won 22 caps for Argentina and also played for French clubs such as Biarritz and Perpignan.

