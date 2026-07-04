Suspended Balogun focused on supporting US team in clash with Belgium

SEATTLE, July 3 : United States forward Folarin Balogun said his red card in the last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina was a harsh decision, but quickly turned his focus to contributing as cheerleader for their clash against Belgium.

He scored his third goal of the World Cup to give the U.S. an early lead against Bosnia on Wednesday but was sent off in the second half after landing on the ankle of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic, in an eventful game for the Monaco forward.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino criticised the red for what he described as accidental contact and Balogun echoed that view, calling the incident unavoidable.

Balogun had mixed feelings in the aftermath, describing NBA great LeBron James' reaction to his celebration as "a surreal moment" which had been tempered by knowing he was suspended for Monday's last-16 game against Belgium.

"It's been a rollercoaster, there's been lots of different emotions," he told reporters before training on Friday, which started with Pochettino taking baseball tips ahead of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Seattle Mariners' game later in the day.

"I've been sad, I've been happy, it's been surreal to be honest," Balogun said. "It's important for me to say, obviously, first and foremost, it was totally unintentional, which I'm sure a lot of people know. I don't think it was the correct call. I think a yellow card would have been fair."

Balogun, though, insisted he had a part to play in the next game even if he could not be on the pitch.

"Just to support the boys, support the team," he said. "I love seeing how engaged the country is in our journey and what we're doing. I think my role is just to continue to support everybody, to keep morale high."

The U.S. squad appeared in high spirits during the training session and moved on to a nearby ballpark for a relaxed game, with defender Tim Ream impressing at the plate.