An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation
FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Byeong Hun An watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 23, 2023 South Korea's Byeong Hun An tees off on the 4th hole during the final round REUTERS/Phil Noble
12 Oct 2023 01:27AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 01:54AM)
South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for a doping violation, the US-based circuit said on Wednesday (Oct 11).

An, 53rd in the world rankings, tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea.

"He has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension," the PGA Tour said, adding that it had no further comment on the matter at this time.

The 32-year-old An, whose suspension is retroactive to Aug 31, will be eligible to return to competition on Dec 1.

An recorded four top-10 finishes in 31 events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His last PGA Tour start was at August's BMW Championship where he finished 43rd in the penultimate playoff event.

Source: Reuters

